Ronald McDonald House Launches Footsteps for Families Event

Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley (RMHGHV) has announced that their annual event Footsteps for Families Walk Over the Hudson is now open for registration. This year the event is taking place on Sunday, May 15th from 1p.m. to 4 p.m. Participants are encouraged to create a team and join in for family fun activities, live music, food trucks and more on the Highland side of the Walkway. The historic Walkway is the world’s longest elevated pedestrian bridge and is surrounded on both the Poughkeepsie and Highland sides by restaurants, shops, trails and welcomes strollers and leashed dogs.

The Wolgemuth family, of Wallkill, NY, stayed when twins Kelsey and Kylie were born prematurely at 28 weeks and spent 72 days in the NICU at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital. Today, Kelsey and Kylie are thriving 3-year-olds and have been named the official Grand Marshals for Footsteps for Families. The adorable sisters will officially kick off the event from the top of the Walkway and lead the walk over the bridge. Their mom Kelly has been an active participant in past events and sits on the Footsteps for Families event committee this year. “The Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley was our home away from home when we needed it the most. The hot meals and warm bed was a welcome comfort while it felt like our world was falling down around us,” said Kelly. “We are honored that the girls are being recognized as Grand Marshals and we are looking forward to being a special part of this year’s event.”

Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley is hosting this event and encouraging participants to raise funds to help them reach their goal of raising $50,000 which will be used to support families who are coping through their child’s medical crisis When families must travel far from home to access the medical care their child needs, RMHGHV provides hope, help and a home-away-from-home. Keeping families together and easing some of the emotional and financial burdens they experience when faced with a child’s medical crisis.“We are beyond thrilled to finally be able to gather again in person for this event,”said Christina Riley, Executive Director of RMHGHV. “The pandemic reminded us how important family is, especially when a loved one is sick. We are looking forward to celebrating with our community of supporters while raising funds that will help us continue supporting families when they need it most.” To register a team or sponsor Footsteps for Families visit https://give.rmh-ghv.org/campaigns/21126-footsteps-for-families-2022 For more information about Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley visit www.rmh-ghv.org