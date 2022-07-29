Ronald McDonald House Launches Chef for a Day Program

Passionate and Talented Chefs Needed to Volunteer

Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley (RMHGHV) recently launched a new Day of Service volunteer program that calls for local chefs to bring their culinary talents to the newly renovated kitchen in the House. The program, Chef for a Day, connects local chefs with RMHGHV volunteers who commit to a day of service and create, prepare and serve brunch, dessert and dinner to the families that stay at the House.

The House, just steps away from the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in Valhalla, provides a home-away-from-home for families of sick children and serves two meals a day, 365 days a year. Since the House was opened over a decade ago the staff and volunteers have prepared almost 70,000 meals through their Meals that Heal volunteer program. The new Chef for a Day program gives the local business community an exciting opportunity to fulfill their social responsibility while enjoying a new experience. The guest chefs create the menus, prepare the meals and guide the volunteers through the cooking demonstration. The volunteers work alongside the chefs and then serve the meals to the families currently staying at the House.

“Our Day of Service program is designed to give families home-cooked meals and more through the pairing of generous community organizations, local businesses and trained culinary experts,” said Brittany Moretti, Director of Operations RMHGHV. “Volunteers from the community will sign up to spend the day at the House working alongside the experienced RMHGHV team and volunteer chefs to create, hope, help, comfort and delicious meals for our families.”

The Chef for a Day program, which runs on Wednesdays only, offers three Tiers for corporations to choose from depending on the number of volunteers participating. Interested Chefs can contact Ashlyn Hay at ahay@rmhghv.org. For more information or to register a team for Chef for a Day visit www.rmh-ghv.org