Pleasantville Music Festival Welcomes N.E.D.to the 2024 Lineup Combining Music & Healing

N.E.D. or “No Evidence of Disease,” are the words every cancer patient wants to hear. And this group of Gynecologic Oncologists from around the country, led by Dr. Gizelka David-West of Northern Westchester Hospital in Mt. Kisco and Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, has been playing the jams everyone wants to hear for the past fifteen years. Taking healing and arts to a new level, N.E.D.’s mission is to raise awareness and education of women’s cancers through the healing powers of music. Their songs are designed to empower women and their loved ones, to give them hope, and to break the silence surrounding gynecologic cancers.

The band is well known for their live performances and has sold out shows at venues across the country, including the Cutting Room in NYC. In fact, they’ve sold out their last five NYC appearances, including a show featuring Grammy winner Melissa Etheridge.

N.E.D. will play the Main Stage at 1:50 in the afternoon. “Being able to perform as a musician at a local event, near where I treat my patients, is a dream come true,” said Gizelka David-West, MD, a gynecologic oncologist at Northwell Health Cancer Institute serving Northern Westchester and Phelps hospitals and lead singer of N.E.D.. “It’s a great way to fulfill the band’s mission of spreading a positive, uplifting message about being cancer free.”

“I’m really excited to have them. What they are doing is just fabulous,” said Festival Director Bruce Figler. “Thanks to the work of these docs, there are so many survivors out there and we’re delighted to celebrate them at the Festival.”

N.E.D. released their first critically acclaimed self-titled album on the Motema Music record label in 2009, their second album Six Degrees in 2011 and third album, Love & Pain in 2016. All studio albums were produced by Grammy nominee Mario McNulty, who took an early interest in the band and all three albums have received rave reviews from the music industry.

In 2015, Spark Media released a full length documentary film about the band and their unique story which played nationally in Regal Cinemas and was seen by millions. In 2021, N.E.D. announced a new collaboration with the Jazz Foundation of America and began a new chapter in their continued evolution.

The Pleasantville Music Festival, known as New York’s Backyard Jam, has become a must-attend summer event for the whole family, with great local food and drink, a warm positive vibe, and of course, world-class rock. Up-to-the-minute information will be posted on Facebook, Instagram, and at the festival’s website; www.pleasantvillemusicfestival.com.