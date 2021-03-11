Phelps Commemorates One Year Anniversary of Covid

On March 10th, Phelps Hospital participated in a Northwell Health system wide remembrance of those lives lost to the Covid pandemic in 2020. Phelps participated in a moment of silence and prayer lead by Rev. Tenku Ruff followed by a balloon release to honor those lost over the last year.

Employees gathered by the main entrance taking time to reflect on the last year and the strength that had come from it. Rev. Tenku started off the moment of silence with a prayer, “With gratitude for the strength that has enabled us to meet the challenges of this pandemic, open our hearts that we may accept your comfort as we mourn the lives lost to Covid-19, strengthen our connections with our each other, and grant us peace and health, that we will embrace hope for better days ahead.”