COVID-19

Phelps Commemorates One Year Anniversary of Covid

March 11, 2021

On March 10th,  Phelps Hospital participated in a Northwell Health system wide remembrance of those lives lost to the Covid pandemic in 2020.  Phelps participated in a moment of silence and prayer lead by Rev. Tenku Ruff followed by a balloon release to honor those lost over the last year.

Employees gathered by the main entrance taking time to reflect on the last year and the strength that had come from it. Rev. Tenku started off the moment of silence with a prayer, “With gratitude for the strength that has enabled us to meet the challenges of this pandemic, open our hearts that we may accept your comfort as we mourn the lives lost to Covid-19, strengthen our connections with our each other, and grant us peace and health, that we will embrace hope for better days ahead.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Health and Wellness Tips for Women to Cure the Pandemic Blahs 

The Salvation Army Greater NY Reached Milestone of More than 7 Million Meals Served Since March 2020

Covid Can’t Stop the Taxman: A Q&A with Bryant McNulty, CPA 

Train like a Warrior to Conquer any Fitness Challenge 

About the Author: River Journal