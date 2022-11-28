Partner Content: Good News about SAD

Write it down

–

Process journaling

helps you to unload the stressors of the day, reflect on, and honor the feelings that emerge. Keeping a

gratitude journal

helps rewire your nervous system, by orienting your mind to all that

is

working in your life. Try a

dream journal

to plumb the misty depths of your unconscious for clues. Sometimes with SAD, our minds feel blank, like an

“

out to lunch” sign’s stuck on our foreheads. That’s a great time to use a

guided journal

like

Journaling for Non-Journalers

, which is a guided journal and a fully illustrated introduction to the wide world of journaling. Journaling is an active form of meditation for busy minds. It channels, seemingly out of nowhere, our fully formed thoughts and feelings, which, when we’re overwhelmed, flash into conscious awareness, before

fad

ing just as quickly away, often leaving us unable to come up with answer when someone says, “How are you?”