Open Door, Star of Bethlehem to Host Community Health Fair

Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church and Open Door Family Center are joining forces to hold a Community Health Event on Saturday, July 18th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Ossining church’s parking lot (304 Spring Street).

The event, which will be available to the public at no charge, and will include COVID-19 testing, rapid HIV testing, and distribution of educational materials, in addition to various giveaways, including face masks. There will be opportunities for attendees to make appointments for additional services, to be linked up with other resources, and to register for antibody testing at Open Door’s Ossining site.

“We’ve done COVID-19 testing at our sites since March, but this is an opportunity to move the testing into the community,” said Andrea Ruggiero, Vice President, Community Health at Open Door. “We also will have our experts there to provide answers to any questions people may have about COVID-19, and how best to care for themselves and their families”.

Volunteer nurses from the church will participate, along with Open Door providers, to ensure that masks are available and safety protocols maintained.

“Open Door has always been a viable resource for our community, providing exceptional service for those who may not have access to insurance or health care, which is a human right,” said The Reverend Shaun Ellison Jones, senior pastor of Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church. “In light of how the virus has disproportionally affected people of color, I thought it was important for our congregants and others in the community to get tested and know of their status and how to protect themselves and their families. I know Open Door has been conducting testing at their sites for some time, but this will be the first large-scale community testing site from Sleepy Hollow to Cortland that I am aware of.”

To pre-register for the Community Health Fair call either 914-620-9641 or go online to www.starbethbc.org. Walk-ins will be accommodated with COVID testing, based on availability.

Star of Bethlehem has been a staple of the Ossining community in terms of spiritual and social responsibility for 130 years. The church provides a wide range of services and ministries for its more than 300 congregants and the communities it serves in Upper Westchester County through its food ministry, mobile pantry, and homeless outreach.

Open Door Family Medical Center’s mission has remained consistent since 1972: to provide high-quality health care that’s affordable, accessible and efficient.

Today, the Federally Qualified Health Center cares for nearly 1,000 adults and children every day in Westchester, Putnam and Ulster counties – with more than 300,000 patient visits and over 400 babies delivered annually – regardless of one’s ability to pay. In addition to medical, dental, pediatric, women’s, podiatry and behavioral health care offered in its Ossining, Port Chester, Sleepy Hollow, Mount Kisco, Brewster, Mamaroneck sites; eight School-Based Health Centers in the Ossining and Port Chester school districts; a mobile dental; and dental practice in Saugerties, Open Door promotes wellness, good nutrition, stress reduction and physical activity to help families stay healthy.