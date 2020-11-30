Northern Westchester Hospital Honors Healthcare Heroes and Raises over $1 million at 2020 Virtual Gala

A virtual gala honoring Northern Westchester Hospital’s (NWH) healthcare heroes raised over $1 million to benefit development of clinical programs and support the hospital’s highest quality person-centered care during the pandemic and beyond.

The 2020 virtual gala, “Our Mission…Your Health,” highlighted the incredibly important role that healthcare providers play in protecting the health of the community. NWH invited the community to celebrate the heroism of its first responders and other healthcare heroes—from the comfort of home—and unveiled a virtual mosaic photomural of over 400 heroes, including physicians, nurses, and hospital employees who risked their lives during the pandemic. A printed version of the mosaic will be hung at the hospital.

A video on NWH’s healthcare heroes follows the pandemic from January 20th, when the first U.S. case was confirmed, through the activation of the hospital’s command center, the admission of its first patient on March 11th, and the discharge of the hospital’s longest hospitalized patient. NWH’s physicians, nurses and employees “carried out their mission through tears, exhaustion and fear,” but succeeded because of the hospital’s culture of teamwork, and the support and generosity of the Westchester Community.

To view a video segment on NWH’s healthcare heroes, visit this link.

To make a gift in honor of NWH’s life-saving first responders, visit donate.