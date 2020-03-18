Metlife Foundation Donates $200,000 to Feeding Westchester to Help Those Impacted by Coronavirus

MetLife Foundation announced today that it is donating $200,000 to Feeding Westchester to help deal with increased demand for their services as a result of coronavirus.

Food banks face the challenge of getting shelf-stable food into people’s homes as quickly as possible, especially now that vulnerable populations such as the elderly have been advised to practice social distancing. In addition, food banks face greater need from families with children who no longer have access to meals at schools.

“We want to help those impacted by coronavirus,” said Mike Zarcone, head of Corporate Affairs for MetLife and Chairman of MetLife Foundation. “That includes the communities in New York where we work and live. We know that children out of school and seniors face food insecurity as a result of COVID-19, and we are committed to help.”

Feeding Westchester serves areas where COVID-19 has hit the hardest, including New Rochelle. The organization has requested funds to rent additional trucks, purchase fuel, purchase shelf-stable food, and move that food into homes across the county.

“Right now, half a million pounds of good, nutritious food is on its way to Feeding Westchester for our hungry neighbors throughout the county,” said Matthew Honeycutt, vice president of development for Feeding Westchester. “Before the height of the outbreak, we anticipated greater need during this very unique situation and mobilized additional resources, including from Feeding America and other partners. We are working hard to get food into people’s homes now.”

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “We are all concerned about the impact that COVID-19 could have on the health and well-being of our residents. Many of our populations who are at a greater risk of food insecurity are our seniors and children who are out of school. We are extremely grateful to our friends at the MetLife Foundation for their generous donation to help feed those who are hungry throughout Westchester County.”