Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital to Offer Free Car Seat Safety Check and Demonstration

July 8, 2021

On Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital will offer free, car seat safety checks and share advice with parents and caregivers on the proper installation and use of child safety seats. The event will be held at Westchester Medical Center Campus, Macy Oval, 100 Woods Road, Valhalla

The program is being offered in partnership with Empress EMS. Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death among children in the U.S. and the proper installation and use of child safety seats can help prevent serious injury and disability to your child. Of children 12 years old and younger who died in a crash in 2018, 33% were not safely restrained, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At this community event, certified technicians will provide car seat recommendations, inspect vehicles to ensure current car seats are properly installed and answer questions regarding the transition of children from car seats to booster seats and seat belts.

Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, a member of WMCHealth, is the Hudson Valley’s only Level I pediatric trauma center, and where the most seriously injured children receive care.

