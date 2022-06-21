Kendal on Hudson Donates Baby Bundles to Open Door Family Medical Center

Kendal on Hudson donated and delivered 100 Baby Bundles to the Open Door Family Medical Center in Sleepy Hollow, New York to benefit low-income families in the region. The Baby Bundles, which were delivered in time for Mother’s Day, were filled with many essential items for parents of newborns, including diapers, wipes, creams, onesies, hygiene kits, books, toys and more.

The Open Door Family Medical Center is a New York-based organization that builds stronger and healthier communities by providing healthcare services for Sleepy Hollow residents, helping over 1,000 patients every day. In 2020, Open Door donated 260 Baby Bundles to low-income families in the surrounding community and continue to do so with the help of other local organizations like Kendal on Hudson.

“We are proud to support an organization that shares our commitment to strong, healthy and inclusive communities,” said Pamela Klapproth, CEO of Kendal on Hudson. “It is crucial that every mother has access to the resources needed to raise a healthy, happy child. At Kendal on Hudson, we prioritize supporting our community and building meaningful partnerships through initiatives such as this, as well as the many other efforts residents have led and participated in throughout the years.”

The supplies were purchased by the social accountability team at Kendal on Hudson, who has a set budget every year for donations like this one. After coordinating with Open Door Family Medical Center, the team got to work researching what supplies were needed and how many of each, as well as how to build the bundles themselves.

The social accountability team, comprised of Kendal on Hudson staff, is a fairly new group that focuses on giving back to the community in different ways. Kendal on Hudson has an established relationship with the Open Door Family Medical Center, as last year they donated $18,000 to the organization for various matters. Some of the other efforts the social accountability team has undertaken include back to school backpack drives and reviving an elementary school reading program through funding.

