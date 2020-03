During a crisis, perspective can be valuable. Recently WCBS News Radio 880 interviewed 99-year-old Sleepy Hollow resident and WWII Vet Armando “Chick” Galello

As coronavirus turns our world completely upside, listen as Chick, who has lived through some of the darkest chapters of modern history, says keep your chin up, we will get through this.

“We will prevail, we’ll get over this, we’ve gotta put ourselves all together, and try to help each other. We will prevail, it’s going to take time.”

“99-year-old Armando “Chick” Galella