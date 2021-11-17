Hudson Valley Ronald McDonald House Launches Giving Tuesday Campaign and Online Holiday Auction

Giving Tuesday, November 30th, 2021, refers to the Tuesday after Thanksgiving observed across the nation and is a day that encourages people to do good after days of celebrating and online shopping. Giving Tuesday, also known as #GivingTuesday for hashtag purposes, was created in 2012 as a simple idea that has become a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people to transform their communities. Over the past eight years it has grown into a day that inspires millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.

Locally in Westchester, you can join in the movement this Giving Tuesday and support the Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley (RMHGHV) and give hope to the families they serve by providing what they need most – each other. Ronald McDonald House, just steps away from the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in Valhalla, provides a home away from home for families while their child is sick or injured. Like every household, RMHGHV is in constant need of items to run a house on a daily basis like cleaning supplies, snack foods, and toiletry items for the families. This holiday season you can help them care for families as they care for their sick child by purchasing needed items off their Amazon Holiday Wishlist.

In addition to Giving Tuesday, RMHGHV will be launching an online Holiday Auction starting December 3rd and running through December 7th. The Holiday auction will feature fun and exciting items such as vacation packages, gift cards, gift baskets and bundles that supporters can bid on and help raise money to support families.

“This year on Giving Tuesday you can help us help families, by giving them all the comforts of home while they stay at our House this holiday season,” said Christina Riley, Executive Director, RMHGHV. “Think about last year, how so many of us were saddened to spend the holidays apart from our loved ones. These families are still experiencing that during their child’s illness. Our goal is to make them feel at home, even when they can’t be.”

To purchase items from the Amazon Holiday Wishlist and learn more about the online Holiday Auction visit www.rmh-ghv.org or https://www.facebook.com/rmhghv/