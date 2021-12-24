Hillary’s Homes Team and Compass Realty Partner with Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley

In celebration of 10 years, The Hillary’s Homes Team and Compass Realty have forged a partnership with Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley (RMHGHV) and are matching all donations made to the RMHGHV through the end of the year. This year the House, located just steps away from the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, celebrated ten years of supporting more than 2,000 families during their child’s medical crisis. Over the last decade, The Hillary’s Homes Team has helped over 160 families find their dream home in Westchester and through this campaign has raised over $6,000 of their $10,000 fundraising goal for RMHGHV.

The Hillary’s Homes Team is led by Hillary Landau, a Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker and resident of Briarcliff Manor who has dedicated her time and charitable giving to RMHGHV for over a decade together with her husband Rich Landau who serves as Board Chairman. According to Landau, nearly 17 years ago, when her 5-year-old niece, Jamie, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor their lives were changed in that moment and in the year of treatments that followed. The Playroom in the House is named in memory of Landau’s beloved niece, Jamie. “Our family rallied together to do what we could to help my sister-in-law, brother-in-law and nephew get through what is the most excruciating experience – losing a child,” said Landau. “Over 10 years ago, my husband, Rich, searched for a place where he could support other families caring for their sick or injured child. He found this in the Ronald McDonald House.”

RMHGHV keeps families with a sick child together and close to the care and resources they need by providing a home-away-from-home just steps from their child’s hospital room. Located in Valhalla, on the campus of Westchester Medical Center, the 12-bedroom Ronald McDonald House primarily serves families who have a child receiving medical care at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital as well as Blythedale Children’s Hospital. “In honor of my past and future clients and my own ten-year anniversary of The Hillary’s Homes Team, I will be matching all donations made to this campaign. Together, we will work to raise money and awareness and provide families with a sick child what matters most – each other,” said Landau. To donate to this campaign visit https://give.rmh-ghv.org/ge/hhten

For more information on RMHGHV visit www.rmh-ghv.org.