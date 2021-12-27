Harckham Calls for Opening of Covid-19 Testing Site at FDR State Park

New York State Senator Pete Harckham recently sent a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul calling on the State to open a mobile testing site in Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Yorktown Heights, to help fight the latest spike in Covid-19 cases that have ravaged the state and the Lower Hudson Valley.

The letter from Harckham comes after an ongoing surge in reported Covid-19 cases. In response to the increase in cases, Governor Hochul announced that the State plans to open more State-run testing sites to combat the surge. However, there remain no state-run testing sites in the Lower Hudson Valley.

“As we continue to fight this pandemic, we need to utilize all of the resources and tools available to us, and we know that testing is a crucial component in stopping the spread,” Harckham said. “I urge the Governor to promptly open a site in the Hudson Valley region and recommend utilizing FDR State Park as a testing site. It’s large enough to easily accommodate a drive-thru testing site, and it’s easily accessible off the Taconic State Parkway and Route 202.”`

In the letter, Harckham shared his praise for the Governor’s ongoing leadership throughout the pandemic and noted that the request is based upon numerous and ongoing complaints his office has received about the inability to get a timely test and the lack of State test sites in the Lower Hudson Valley.