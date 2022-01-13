Free Covid Test Kit Distribution in Ossining on January 15

Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick has a limited number of at-home Covid test kits for free distribution to the public, and his office is partnering with local governments and schools to organize distributions in Ossining as well as in Clarkstown, Orangetown, and Ramapo this weekend.

Pre-Registration Is Required And You Must Pick Up Test Kits During The Scheduled Distribution Time – No Walk-Ins Will Be Accepted.

Due to limited supply, each household may only receive one test kit (each test kit includes two tests).

Test kits are only available for residents of Clarkstown, Orangetown, Ossining, and Ramapo.

After completing the pre-registration form, you will be emailed a confirmation within 24 hours.

Ossining residents (including those in the Village of Briarcliff Manor) can register to pick up their free test kit HERE —> tinyurl.com/OssiningCOVIDtests

Once confirmed, for residents of the Town of Ossining, Senator Reichlin-Melnick will be distributing these test kits Saturday January 15th from 1pm to 3pm at Ossining High School, located at 29 S Highland Ave, Ossining NY 10562.

If you have any questions or need assistance completing the form, please contact the office of State Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick at 845-623-3627 or Reichlin@nysenate.gov.