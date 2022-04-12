Free Awareness to Wellness Festival in Peekskill’ s Esther Street Park

Karen D. Faulkner, CEO & Founder of Inner Being LLC, is inviting 50 participants to join her for a full free day of Wellness events on April 30 in Peekskill’s Esther Street Park.

The day will begin with superintendent of Peekskill City School District Dr. David Mauricio sharing words of support & inspiration for this event followed by a full day of wellness activities that will include, Yoga, Dance, Poetry, Spoken Word, Authors Table, & a delicious and hearty Lunch will be pre-packaged and individually served by the team at the Beanrunner Café (vegetarian & gluten free options available).

Free giveaways, raffles and more will also take place throughout the day. The event will end with keynote speaker Peekskill’s Mayor Vivian McKenzie, live music by Ray Blue and a fire ceremony where participants will take time to set intentions, and manifest their very best lives.

Light snacks will be available during the day, & energizing ginger shots will be provided by PK Blendz juice bar which will give your immune system a boost. This is an outdoor event rain or shine.

Participants must be pre-registered to attend, proof of vaccination, or current negative Covid19 test required to participate. The day’s events will kickoff at 9am and end at 5pm. Bring your Yoga Mat, water, towel, sun block, bug spray, and an open mind!

For more information or to register visit our website at www.innerbeong.yoga and feel free to email us with any inquiries at Karen@innerbeing.yoga.