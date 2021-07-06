Fit in the Park Series Kicked Off at Croton Point Park

Westchester Parks Foundation (WPF) kicked off its Fit in the Park Series on June 23rd at Croton Point Park. The free outdoor barre workout classes are open to any level of fitness and take place throughout the summer at Croton Point Park and Glen Island Park in New Rochelle.

Fit in the Park is hosted by the WPF, Xtend Barre, and Westchester County Parks, and sponsored by NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.

To register for the next event visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fit-in-the-park-tickets-157079437827