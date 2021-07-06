Croton-on-Hudson

Fit in the Park Series Kicked Off at Croton Point Park

July 6, 2021
Left to right: Dr. William Higgins, Vice President and Regional Executive Medical Director of the New York Presbyterian Medical Group in Hudson Valley and Westchester; Stacey Petrower, President, NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital; Dr. Charles Scott, sports medicine, physical medicine, and rehabilitation specialist at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley; Christine LaPorta, Deputy Director at Westchester Parks Foundation. (Photo: Westchester Parks Foundation)

Westchester Parks Foundation (WPF) kicked off its Fit in the Park Series on June 23rd at Croton Point Park. The free outdoor barre workout classes are open to any level of fitness and take place throughout the summer at Croton Point Park and Glen Island Park in New Rochelle.

Fit in the Park is hosted by the WPF, Xtend Barre, and Westchester County Parks, and sponsored by NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.

To register for the next event visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fit-in-the-park-tickets-157079437827

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Rotary Club’s Duck Derby Attracts Crowds to Patriots Park

4 Tips to Help You Toilet Train a Child With ASD

Hudson Valley Ronald McDonald House Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary

Ossining Summer Food Program Starts July 1

About the Author: River Journal