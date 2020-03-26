Feeding Westchester to Offer Drive-Thru Food Pick-Up at WCC

Feeding Westchester continues to respond to the greatest need for food it’s ever seen. The county’s leading nonprofit, hunger relief organization distributed a whopping 1.3 million pounds of food as part of its disaster relief efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, and there is more on the way. As part of an urgent push to feed families in need, Feeding Westchester will host another drive-thru food distribution today, Thursday, March 26th on the campus of Westchester Community College in Valhalla. Each vehicle will receive enough food for a family of four for 3-5 days.

This distribution is for Westchester County residents in need only

No pedestrians or exiting vehicles permitted

***We ask that you please share this information with anyone in Westchester County who may be in need for food. ***

We will continue to update an album with pictures and videos here: https://feedingwestchester.smugmug.com/Emergency-Response/WCC-Distribution

*** If you’re sick and in need of food, please do not attend this distribution.

Instead, call your local municipality or dial 2-1-1.