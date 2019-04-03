Chef Peter Kelly Headlines Phelps Food, Wine & Beer Fest Event

Celebrity Chef Peter X. Kelly, returns as the featured guest at Phelps’ Fifth Annual Food, Wine & Beer Fest, Sunday, April 28, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm, at Abigail Kirsch at Tappan Hill in Tarrytown. A benefit for Phelps Hospital FARMacy and Wellness program, the event will feature more than 20 Westchester-based restaurants. Guests will have the opportunity to sample delicacies at elegant dining stations. Enjoy fine wines sponsored by local wine store Best Wine Purveyors and beer tastings sponsored by local breweries—all of which will complement the chefs’ fare. Tappan Hill is a beautiful historic mansion with views overlooking the Hudson River.

Phelps FARMacy is a hospital-wide gardening initiative to promote wellness and community-building through education and access to healthy foods and healing spaces. Phelps is proud to be fostering wellness and improving health through this multi-generational program.

For more than three decades Peter X. Kelly has set the standard for dining in New York State. Operating the most critically acclaimed restaurants in the Hudson Valley, his Contemporary American Cuisine brings dining to a new level by providing his guests with exquisite food and superb service. Peter runs the Xaviars Restaurant Group, which owns and manages Xaviars and Freelance Cafe in Piermont, New York, Restaurant X and Bully Boy Bar in Congers and Xaviars X2O on the Hudson in Yonkers. “I’m excited once again to be part of this great event to support a great cause like the Phelps’ Wellness & FARMacy programs,” said Chef Kelly.

More information and tickets at $100 per person may be obtained by contacting Marissa Coratti in the Phelps Development Office at 914-366-3104 or at mcoratti@northwell.edu. Reservations can also be made online at www.phelpevents.com.