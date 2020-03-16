Briarcliff Manor

Briarcliff Manor Public Library Closed

March 16, 2020

The Briarcliff Manor Public Library will be closed until further notice as a precaution to help keep the community, volunteers and staff safe. During this time, we request that you do not return books and other items. There will be no charge on items returned after the due date. Holds throughout the Westchester Library System have also been suspended and most other libraries are closed.

Please remember that the library has online music, movies and books that you can access from home, through our web site: www.BriarcliffManorLibrary.org.

Please email bmplibrarycirc@gmail.com if we can be of assistance.

We look forward reopening when things settle down.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

PHELPS HOSPITAL ACHIEVES 4 STARS IN REVIEW OF HOSPITALS FROM CENTERS FOR MEDICARE & MEDICAID SERVICES

Phelps Hospital Northwell Health to Cancel Elective Surgeries in Hospital Settings

States of Emergency Declared in Croton-on-Hudson and Tarrytown

School Closings in March 2020

From The Peekskill School Superintendent: In English and En Espanol

About the Author: River Journal