Briarcliff Manor Public Library Closed

The Briarcliff Manor Public Library will be closed until further notice as a precaution to help keep the community, volunteers and staff safe. During this time, we request that you do not return books and other items. There will be no charge on items returned after the due date. Holds throughout the Westchester Library System have also been suspended and most other libraries are closed.

Please remember that the library has online music, movies and books that you can access from home, through our web site: www.BriarcliffManorLibrary.org.

Please email bmplibrarycirc@gmail.com if we can be of assistance.

We look forward reopening when things settle down.