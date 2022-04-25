Bicycle Sundays Return May 1 along the Bronx River Parkway

Westchester County’s Bicycle Sundays return this spring for a dozen traffic-free days along a 13.1-mile loop of the Bronx River Parkway between White Plains and Yonkers.

The program funded by the Westchester Parks Foundation and its partners closes the parkway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for bicyclists and other recreational activities. Parking is available at the Westchester County Center lots.

Some 60,000 people come out each year to celebrate the opportunity to walk, bike, and jog along the parkway.

The foundation will host its first-ever WPF Day to kick off the program on Sunday, May 1, featuring giveaways, raffle drawings, and food trucks.

The 2022 Bicycle Sunday dates are May 1, 8, 15, 22; June 5, 12, 19, 26; Sept. 11, 18, 25; and Oct 2 (first time in October).

The Westchester Cycle Club will be sponsoring one of the Sunday events, club President Christine Schopen said.

“We have volunteers at Bicycle Sundays who help with keeping riders safe, including helmet fitting, distribution of bells and brochures with basic safety information,” Schopen said. “We also want to recruit riders to our club and learn about all the beautiful areas to ride in Westchester County.”

Schopen added: “Bicycle Sundays help introduce families to the joy of cycling and enjoying the outdoors together. It’s a great way to share your hobby with friends and new cyclists.”