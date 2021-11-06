Artis Senior Living Hosts Grand Opening of New Somers Memory Care Community

Artis Senior Living will soon be opening a 72-suite memory care community for seniors affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia at 51 Clayton Boulevard in the Baldwin Place hamlet of Somers, NY. The two-story 38,477 square-foot community, scheduled to open fall 2021, is located at the corner of Route 6 and Mahopac Avenue.

The Grand Opening Open House took place on Saturday, November 6.

The residence will be a freestanding memory care community to be comprised of four neighborhoods designed to create an intimate environment with familiar living spaces. Each level of the community will include a central core, known as the “Town Center,” flanked by two distinct “neighborhoods” that will serve as intimate living spaces. The Town Center will feature amenities including a neighborhood center for community gatherings, a studio for life enrichment programs on the first floor, as well as an expansive outdoor patio and landscaped backyard with walking paths that is secure; also featured is a health center, beauty and barber shop, spa, and café on the second floor.

Influenced and refined by more than 20 years of operational experience, the new residence is mindfully designed to enhance residents’ cognition and quality of life by creating a home environment that is both nurturing and comfortable. Design features include smaller-scale spaces, residential finishes, and the use of themes for wayfinding and location recognition.

The project was designed by Architecture Incorporated and is being constructed by The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company.

For more information on Artis Senior Living of Somers, please visit www.artisseniorliving.com/Somers, or contact Patti Pelican at 914-352-7705, ppelican@artismgmt.com.