A Message from the Community – Covid Vaccine Pop-Up in Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow Registration Open

Vaccine Pop-up March 20 and April 17

The Villages of Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow are partnering with the Tarrytown School District & Rite Aid to host a pop-up vaccination clinic for those who are 65 or older on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Sleepy Hollow Middle School Gymnasium located at 210 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow NY 8 am – 6 pm. Rite Aid will be administering the Moderna vaccine, and the second dose will be scheduled for Saturday, April 17th, 8am-6pm. The Villages of Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow thank the School District for their partnership in this event to allow us to better jointly provide our residents the vaccine and we thank Rite Aid for their contribution of vaccines.

If you are 65 or older and interested in receiving the vaccine at the Tarrytown pop-up clinic, please fill out your information in this registration form. A member of Tarrytown staff will contact you to schedule an appointment via phone or email. Capacity is limited, so please register your interest as soon as possible. Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Seniors may call the Tarrytown Recreation Department 7am-8pm Saturday or 7am-4pm Sunday at 914-631-8347 if they need help filling out the form.

Las personas mayores de Sleepy Hollow de habla hispana pueden llamar a Diana Loja al 914-438-7987 dloja@sleepyhollowny.org. El enlace de registro puede estar traducido al español.

Registration Form

The COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic in Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow will be based on appointments only. If you do not have an appointment, you will NOT be able to receive the vaccine. You must be available for both appointments – on March 20th and on April 17th – in order to register. Filling out this registration form DOES NOT guarantee you an appointment. Capacity is limited for this pop-up clinic. You will only be contacted if given an appointment. Tarrytown or Sleepy Hollow will contact you if able to schedule an appointment.

Requirements for participating in the pop-up clinic:

• You must be 65 or older & a New York Resident. Unfortunately, Rite Aid is only able to administer vaccines to those OVER the age of 65 at this time.

• You will need to bring your driver’s license or other form of government-issued identification proving your date of birth.

• You will need to bring your insurance or Medicare card if you are unable to upload it when registering

• You will be asked to complete a Vaccine Consent Form. We ask that you complete this ahead of time. Instructions will be provided when we call to make an appointment.

Please help us get the word out to our seniors. If you know someone age 65 or older who would like to receive the vaccine and has not been able to secure an appointment, have them fill out this form

*Filling out this registration form or calling DOES NOT guarantee you an appointment!

DEADLINE TO REGISTER: MARCH 8, 2021 – 730AM

ONCE REGISTERED MORE INFORMATION WILL BE PROVIDED INCLUDING PARKING ARRANGEMENTS, DAY OF DETAILS & TIPS/TRICKS

Volunteers Needed

We need approximately 30 volunteers spread out over two to three 3-4 hour shifts to help run the site. Please email Josh Ringel, Assistant Village Administrator jringel@tarrytowngov.com if you have interest in volunteering. Shifts will be as follows – 7am-11am; 11am – 3pm; 3pm – close. You can also volunteer for all shifts (entire day). Please indicate if you have a preference in your email, but all shifts will need to be filled.

