10th Annual Sleepy Hollow Half Marathon Set for March 28

The Tenth Sleepy Hollow Half Marathon is scheduled for March 28 at 9:30 am. The race is organized by Rivertown Runners.

Since their inception in 2010, Rivertown Runners through the RTR Outreach Fund, has donated more than $360,000 to local River Town charities and organizations. RTR appreciates the support of its main sponsors, Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Phelps Hospital Northwell Health and the many other merchants, volunteers and the Village of Sleepy Hollow.

The Sleepy Hollow Half Marathon has the best of fun and scenery. It is the perfect event if you enjoy running for fun or are gearing up for a spring marathon. If you are Boston Bound – better run here first!!

The Sleepy Hollow Half-Marathon features approximately 5 miles of carriage roads and groomed trails (meaning crushed gravel and dirt) in the Rockefeller State Park Preserve. The 13.1-mile USATF-certified course also travels along the Old Croton Aqueduct and, as in past years, winds through picturesque neighborhoods in Sleepy Hollow.

The idyllic landscape and scenic views of the Rockefeller State Park Preserve now make up part of the course due to construction and development along sections of the Sleepy Hollow waterfront. These are some of the same spectacular carriage roads and trails that serve as a training ground for many of the area’s top runners.

And if the magnificent Hudson River views on their new course don’t take your breath away, the hills on the course will! To register go to www.rivertownruners.org