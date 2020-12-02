$1.6 Million Donated in Support of WMCHealth Stronger Together Benefit

Virtual Event Recognized WMCHealth’s Workforce, Community Members and Patients

Through the generosity and thoughtfulness of supporters, sponsors and the community at large, $1.6 million was raised for Westchester Medical Center Health Network hospitals (WMCHealth) during the WMCHealth Stronger Together benefit. The streamed event, supporting the life-changing and lifesaving care and services of WMCHealth hospitals, remains available for viewing at WMCHealthStrongerTogether.org where donations to can be made through December 15.

WMCHealth Stronger Together recognized the heroism of the Network’s workforce, thanked the community for its unwavering support and celebrated the fortitude of its patients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Benefit highlights included a $1 million pledge from Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital founding benefactors Brenda and John Fareri, as well as a $100,000 donation from Greg Chiaramonte, MD, and Gail and Sam Simon, MD, in support of services at MidHudson Regional Hospital. Proceeds from the virtual benefit will support the life-changing and lifesaving care offered at WMCHealth Network hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and medical practices around the Hudson Valley.

Hosted by Bruce Beck, a nine-time New York Sports Emmy Award Winner and Lead Sports Anchor for WNBC-TV, the WMCHealth Stronger Together benefit featured special messages from local and national celebrities and inspiring stories shared by frontline care teams and patients.

Generous Community Support for WMCHealth Hospitals

During the WMCHealth Stronger Together Benefit, Brenda and John Fareri pledged to contribute $1 million to the Westchester Medical Center Foundation to endow the Michael H. Gewitz, MD, Chief of Pediatric Cardiology position at WMCHealth’s Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital. The gift was pledged in honor of Dr. Gewitz, the Executive Director and William Russell McCurdy Physician-in-Chief of Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital. Robert Vincent, MD, is the hospital’s current Chief of Pediatric Cardiology.

Additionally, Greg Chiaramonte, MD, and Gail and Sam Simon, MD, pledged to contribute $100,000 in support of a planned Total Joint Center at MidHudson Regional Hospital. The Total Joint Center will offer a continuum of care for patients suffering from muscle, bone, or joint problems due to injury or disease.

$2 Million Challenge

The Fareri family has issued a challenge to other donors in order to drive the value of the Chief of Pediatric Cardiology endowment to $2 million and beyond. To contribute to the endowment, please contact Kevin Cook at 914.493.2504 or Kevin.Cook@WMCHealth.org to learn more about the Fareri Family Challenge.

Appreciation for WMCHealth’s Corporate Sponsors

WMCHealth thanks all of the generous WMCHealth Stronger Together Benefit supporters and sponsors. Corporate sponsors of this year’s event include Boston Children’s Health Physicians; CareMount Medical, Cross Country Healthcare; Bon Secours Medical Group, HPM&B LLP; Martin Clearwater Bell, Counselors at Law; Mobile Life Support Services Inc.; New York Medical College; The Premier Collection; Saw Mill Auto; ShopRite; Sterling National Bank; TD Bank; Tompkins Mahopac Bank; Unitex; VBPNP LLP; Westchester Knicks and Wilson Elser, LLLP.