Westchester to Honor Extraordinary Women with First WOW Awards  

Celebrating the power, strength and independence of Westchester County women, members of County Executive George Latimer’s team formed a committee to pay tribute to local women and honor them for their contributions during the pandemic.

After being cancelled last year due to Covid-19, this year the #WOWConversations will take place, but virtually. The committee putting together the empowerment event has also sought nominations for its first WOW Awards.

County Executive George Latimer said: “Women have had to overcome obstacles in order to really seize the opportunity that’s not always available to them. WOW Conversations allows for women to exchange ideas and stories, and talk about shared experiences.”

The nomination process closed on February 28, and the committee will decide who the winners are and reveal them at the online event March 25. Registration to view that event can be done at Communications@WestchesterGov.com until March 24.

Committee member Robi Schlaff, Director of the Westchester County Office for Women, said: “When I think of the unbelievable contributions women in Westchester have made to the County in so many different fields, from academics to education and philanthropy, I think this year, what we really wanted to do is celebrate that.”