Westchester County to Host Senior Law Day Returning To County Center On October 1

Westchester County Executive George Latimer iannounced that the 24th Annual Senior Law Day will return to the Westchester County Center for the first time since 2019. It will take place on Tuesday, October 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Westchester County Center, located at 198 Central Avenue, White Plains.

This free event features 18 educational workshops, one-on-one consultations and an opportunity to learn from experienced elder law attorneys, certified financial planners and geriatric care managers. County agencies and nonprofit organizations will also be on hand to provide resources and information.

Senior Law Day is open to all County older adults and their families. Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Sign-up for the free, 15-minute, one-on-one consultations will be available at the door, and complimentary parking will also be available.

Latimer said: “We can’t stress enough the importance of planning, especially when it comes to aging. Senior Law Day helps Westchester families navigate the legal, financial, and health-related concerns that all of us experience as we grow older. And the fact that we are able to return to the County Center enables us to offer a more robust in-person experience than in recent years.”

Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services (DSPS) Commissioner Mae Carpenter said: “Since its inception, the Senior Law Day Collaborative has benefitted an estimated 15,000 seniors, family members and caregivers throughout Westchester. It’s one of our department’s most valuable programs not only because of the services we offer, but because of the dedicated community partners we work with. These partners have volunteered their time and expertise since 2000 to make this event possible.”

This year’s workshops are being offered in six thematic areas:

Elder Law/Estate Planning Basics

Organizing and Protecting Yourself

Staying Afloat

Caregiving

Aging & Estate Planning Today

Long Term Care

There will also be a workshop for Spanish speakers entitled, “Planning for a Child with Disabilities as We Age,” and a special Q & A session on Elder Law.

Senior Law Day is presented by DSPS, the Westchester Public/Private Partnership for Aging Services (WPPP) and the Senior Law Day Collaborative. The Collaborative is Co-Chaired by Melinda Bellus, Attorney-in-Charge, Yonkers Office; Legal Services of the Hudson Valley; Krishna Brodigan, Director of Outreach, Westchester Library System and Sarah A. Steckler, Esq., Partner, Warshaw Burstein LLP.

Hospice of Westchester is the Official Conference Bag Sponsor. Anchor Health, Emerald Medicare, The Feller Group, P.C. and Woodlawn Cemetery – Conservancy are the Silver Sponsors. Atria Senior Living, Ballard-Durand Funeral & Cremation Services, CAREPatrol, ClearCaptions, LLC and Longbridge Financial, LLC are the Bronze Sponsors.

The many organizations that sponsor the Senior Law Day Collaborative on an annual basis can be found here.

For registration or additional information, call (914) 813-6300 or visit DSPS or Senior Law Day.