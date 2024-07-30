Westchester County to Host Senior Dance Party

The Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services (DSPS) and Westchester County Parks, Recreation and Conservation are hosting a Senior Dance Party on Wednesday, August 21 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Glen Island Park, located at Weyman Avenue in New Rochelle. This year’s event is open to all Westchester County seniors, who are encouraged to come out and enjoy a dance-filled day.

Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services Commissioner Mae Carpenter said: “We are excited for the return of our Senior Dance Party and creating a fun atmosphere for our seniors to connect while enjoying a day of dancing. This year’s event is the perfect celebration to close the summer season, and I look forward to seeing our seniors out on the dance floor.”

Attendees will enjoy a day that includes a live DJ, dance lessons and a complimentary lunch. The Senior Dance Party is free to attend, but reservations are required. Complimentary parking at Glen Island Park will be made available as well as free rides from the Bee-Line buses. As part of this year’s event, National Express will be providing free shuttle van services to be stationed at the Pelham Road bus stop to transport attendees to and from Glen Island Park from 9:15 a.m. until 2 p.m.

To make a reservation to attend this year’s Senior Dance Party or for more information, please call Events To Remember at (914) 218-3968 or visit https://seniorcitizens.westchestergov.com/news-and-events and make your reservation by Tuesday, August 13.

For information about the Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services, please call (914) 813-6300.