Westchester County Sports Camps Return This Summer

Children as young as eight years old have the opportunity to hone in on their athletic skills this summer at Westchester County Sports Camps: Slam Dunk Basketball, HEAT Baseball and Hole-in-One Jr. Golf Camp! Registration is open for Slam Dunk Basketball and HEAT Baseball camps, and Hole-in-One Jr. Golf Camp registration opens Friday, March 1 at noon.

County Executive George Latimer said: “The Westchester County Parks Department will once again be hosting a variety of sports camps this summer. These camps foster self-confidence and determination. Organized sports camps can improve the County’s youth with emotional, mental and physical well-being while enhancing their social skills, all of which will serve them well in the future.”

Commissioner of the Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation Kathy O’Connor said: “Though it’s still early in the year, summer will be here before you know it. Now is the time to sign up for the numerous summer camp options offered by Westchester County Parks! These action-packed programs help children develop countless athletic abilities in a fun and communal learning environment.”

Slam Dunk Basketball Camp takes place at the Westchester County Center and provides instruction for children entering grades 3 to 9 (as of Sept. 2024). During the four weeks, the campers will get the opportunity to increase their knowledge of the game and develop their basketball skills. This camp’s environment fosters cooperative learning and enthusiasm. There will be various teaching stations to help campers improve their skills. They will get to play games to utilize the new skills they have learned. Registration opens on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 at noon. Five, one-week sessions start Monday, July 8 through Friday, Aug. 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Westchester County Center in White Plains; $375 per camper, per session, includes lunch. Sibling and multi-week discounts are available.

HEAT Baseball Camp provides a full-day of instructions for children ages 8 to 15 (as of May 1, 2024). Beginning Monday, July 8, through Friday, Aug. 2, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., four week-long sessions will be held at V.E. Macy Park, Ardsley. These sessions will teach the campers about fielding, pitching, hitting, base running, strength and conditioning, game situations and baseball IQ. Early bird registration, multiple week discount, early drop off and late pick up available; starting at $300 per camper, per session through Friday, May 31. Fee increases to $325 per camper, per session, Saturday, June 1.

Hole-in-One Junior Golf Camp will be held at all six Westchester County Golf Courses this summer. Campers, age 10 – 17, will learn the basics and improve their skills all while developing their confidence. This camp will be held at Dunwoodie and Sprain Lake, Yonkers; Hudson Hills, Ossining; Maple Moor, White Plains; Mohansic, Yorktown Heights; and Saxon Woods, Scarsdale. Registration opens for these two week sessions on Friday, March 1, 2024 at noon. sessions begin Monday, July 8 through Thursday, Aug. 15, times and dates vary per location; $75 per camper, per session.

For more information, visit Westchester County Parks Children’s Camps or call (914) 231-4673. Dates, times and fees subject to change.