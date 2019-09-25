Westchester County Executive & Legislators Join ArtsWestchester for Start of the  2019 Art$WChallenge Matching Fund Drive

The Art$WChallenge has raised over $5.4 million for the arts in Westchester since 2007

Westchester County Executive George Latimer and members of the Westchester County Board of Legislators today joined with ArtsWestchester to announce the start of the 2019 Art$WChallenge, a matching grant program that seeks to raise $500,000 to support arts and cultural organizations throughout Westchester County.

Now through December 16, individuals and companies are encouraged to contribute to any of the 62 eligible Westchester arts and cultural organizations in order to trigger matching grant monies of up to $5,000 per organization from ArtsWestchester. This unique program is made possible through a twelve-year partnership between ArtsWestchester and Westchester County government.

Individuals and businesses interested in making a 2019 contribution to one or more of the eligible Westchester arts groups, should visit artsw.org/artswchallenge, where they will find a list of the 62 participating arts organizations.

County Executive George Latimer explained, “The Arts$WChallenge is a successful public/private program that pays dividends for the economy. Since the inception of the Arts$WChallenge, an additional $3.6 million in private funds have been raised for arts and culture in Westchester.”

During a kick-off reception at Morton’s The Steakhouse in White Plains, Janet T. Langsam, CEO of ArtsWestchester, thanked the County Executive and the Board of Legislators for their continued commitment to the arts. Langsam also explained, “Westchester has a stellar galaxy of arts and cultural venues from world-class cultural destinations to ‘happening’ community events. The Art$WChallenge is an opportunity to support these vital cultural organizations and double your gift with a match from ArtsWestchester.”

A recent study by Americans for the Arts commissioned by ArtsWestchester found that arts and culture adds $172.3 million in total economic activity to Westchester County and delivers $25.8 million in local and state government revenue. Additionally, the arts sector supports 5,179 full-time equivalent jobs. In fact, since 1995, the economic impact of the arts in Westchester has increased by 218 percent, making investment in the arts good for both the local economy and for our overall quality of life.

Individuals and businesses are encouraged to take part in the Art$WChallenge by considering a donation to the following 62 organizations that are eligible for matching funds:

Actors Conservatory Theatre

Arc Stages

Axial Theatre

Ballet des Ameriques School and Company

Bethany Arts Community

Blue Door Art Center

Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts

CareerVisions

Chappaqua Orchestra

Clay Art Center

Clocktower Players

Copland House

Downtown Music at Grace

Emelin Theatre for Performing Arts

Fine Arts Orchestral Society Yonkers

Friends of Music Concerts

Friends of Mount Vernon Recreation

Hamm & Clov Stage Company

Hammond Museum and Japanese Stroll Garden

Historic Hudson Valley

Hoff-Barthelson Music School

Hudson Stage Company

Hudson Valley Museum of Contemporary Art

Hudson Valley Writers’ Center

India Center of Westchester

Jacob Burns Film Center

Jazz Forum Arts

Katonah Museum of Art

Lagond Music School

Lyndhurst, A National Trust Historic Site

Mamaroneck Artists Guild

Mount Vernon Arts And Culture

Mount Vernon Public Library

Music Conservatory of Westchester

Neuberger Museum

New Rochelle Council for the Arts

New Rochelle Opera

Pelham Art Center

Performing Arts Center at Purchase College

Picture House Regional Film Center

PJS Jazz Society

Rehabilitation through the Arts

The Revelators

Rivertowns Arts Council

Schoolhouse Theater

Songcatchers

Steffi Nossen Dance Foundation

Taconic Opera

Tarrytown Music Hall

The Play Group Theater

The Rye Arts Center

The Symphony of Westchester

Untermyer Performing Arts Council

Urban Studio Unbound

Westchester Children’s Museum

Westchester Collaborative Theatre

Westchester Italian Cultural Center

Westchester Philharmonic

White Plains Performing Arts Center

YoFi Fest

Yonkers Arts

Youth Theatre Interactions

For more information about ArtsWestchester, visit artsw.org/artswchallenge or call 914.428.4220.