Westchester County Executive & Legislators Join ArtsWestchester for Start of the  2019 Art$WChallenge Matching Fund Drive

The Art$WChallenge has raised over $5.4 million for the arts in Westchester since 2007
Westchester County Executive George Latimer and members of the Westchester County Board of Legislators today joined with ArtsWestchester to announce the start of the 2019 Art$WChallenge, a matching grant program that seeks to raise $500,000 to support arts and cultural organizations throughout Westchester County.
Now through December 16, individuals and companies are encouraged to contribute to any of the 62 eligible Westchester arts and cultural organizations in order to trigger matching grant monies of up to $5,000 per organization from ArtsWestchester. This unique program is made possible through a twelve-year partnership between ArtsWestchester and Westchester County government.
Individuals and businesses interested in making a 2019 contribution to one or more of the eligible Westchester arts groups, should visit artsw.org/artswchallenge, where they will find a list of the 62 participating arts organizations.
County Executive George Latimer explained, “The Arts$WChallenge is a successful public/private program that pays dividends for the economy. Since the inception of the Arts$WChallenge, an additional $3.6 million in private funds have been raised for arts and culture in Westchester.”
During a kick-off reception at Morton’s The Steakhouse in White Plains, Janet T. Langsam, CEO of ArtsWestchester, thanked the County Executive and the Board of Legislators for their continued commitment to the arts. Langsam also explained, “Westchester has a stellar galaxy of arts and cultural venues from world-class cultural destinations to ‘happening’ community events. The Art$WChallenge is an opportunity to support these vital cultural organizations and double your gift with a match from ArtsWestchester.”
A recent study by Americans for the Arts commissioned by ArtsWestchester found that arts and culture adds $172.3 million in total economic activity to Westchester County and delivers $25.8 million in local and state government revenue. Additionally, the arts sector supports 5,179 full-time equivalent jobs. In fact, since 1995, the economic impact of the arts in Westchester has increased by 218 percent, making investment in the arts good for both the local economy and for our overall quality of life.
Individuals and businesses are encouraged to take part in the Art$WChallenge by considering a donation to the following 62 organizations that are eligible for matching funds:
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
- Arc Stages
- Axial Theatre
- Ballet des Ameriques School and Company
- Bethany Arts Community
- Blue Door Art Center
- Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
- CareerVisions
- Chappaqua Orchestra
- Clay Art Center
- Clocktower Players
- Copland House
- Downtown Music at Grace
- Emelin Theatre for Performing Arts
- Fine Arts Orchestral Society Yonkers
- Friends of Music Concerts
- Friends of Mount Vernon Recreation
- Hamm & Clov Stage Company
- Hammond Museum and Japanese Stroll Garden
- Historic Hudson Valley
- Hoff-Barthelson Music School
- Hudson Stage Company
- Hudson Valley Museum of Contemporary Art
- Hudson Valley Writers’ Center
- India Center of Westchester
- Jacob Burns Film Center
- Jazz Forum Arts
- Katonah Museum of Art
- Lagond Music School
- Lyndhurst, A National Trust Historic Site
- Mamaroneck Artists Guild
- Mount Vernon Arts And Culture
- Mount Vernon Public Library
- Music Conservatory of Westchester
- Neuberger Museum
- New Rochelle Council for the Arts
- New Rochelle Opera
- Pelham Art Center
- Performing Arts Center at Purchase College
- Picture House Regional Film Center
- PJS Jazz Society
- Rehabilitation through the Arts
- The Revelators
- Rivertowns Arts Council
- Schoolhouse Theater
- Songcatchers
- Steffi Nossen Dance Foundation
- Taconic Opera
- Tarrytown Music Hall
- The Play Group Theater
- The Rye Arts Center
- The Symphony of Westchester
- Untermyer Performing Arts Council
- Urban Studio Unbound
- Westchester Children’s Museum
- Westchester Collaborative Theatre
- Westchester Italian Cultural Center
- Westchester Philharmonic
- White Plains Performing Arts Center
- YoFi Fest
- Yonkers Arts
- Youth Theatre Interactions
For more information about ArtsWestchester, visit artsw.org/artswchallenge or call 914.428.4220.