Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services to Present Senior Law Day

Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced that the 22nd Annual Senior Law Day will take place on Thursday, June 16 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Ridge Road Park, 287 Ridge Road in Hartsdale. The free event will be held outside, to enjoy the fresh air.

The Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services (DSPS) will provide five educational talks on topics of interest to seniors and their families and one-on-one consultations with experienced elder law attorneys, certified financial planners, and geriatric care managers. County agencies and nonprofit organizations will also be available in a separate exhibitor tent during the event. Finally, the Westchester Library System (WLS) will have a new e-van on hand dedicated to promoting digital equity among English and Spanish speakers. The WLS team will help people with their devices and share library resources.

Latimer said: “During one of the most challenging of times for our seniors and all Westchester residents, we are providing the resources needed to plan for the future and remain vibrant members of the local community and the County. I encourage all of our seniors to take advantage of programs like Senior Law Day.”

The program is hosted by Westchester County DSPS and the Senior Law Day Collaborative (SLDC). It is open to all County senior citizens and their families. Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Sign-up for the free, 15-minute, one-on-one consultations when you arrive. To register in advance, call (914) 813-6300. Free parking and restrooms are available, with level areas for walking.

DSPS Commissioner Mae Carpenter said: “Since March 2020, the team at DSPS has worked tirelessly and creatively to deliver programming that meets the needs and preferences of our older adults. One example is moving events like Senior Law Day from the County Center to this outside location.”

The Workshops will focus on:

Organizing Your Legal and Financial Affairs

Top Financial Concerns and Wishes

Top Housing Concerns

Trusts, Inheritance, and the Court System

Protecting Yourself

Melinda Bellus of Legal Services of the Hudson Valley, Elena Falcone, Westchester Library System, and Sarah A. Steckler of Warshaw & Burstein, LLP, co-chair the Senior Law Day Collaborative.

To register for this event or if you have questions, call (914) 813-6300. This is the 23rd year that Westchester County has offered the Senior Law Day programs.

For more information on the Senior Law Day Collaborative and resources available to support older adults in Westchester, please visit www.seniorlawday.info Visitors can direct any inquiries via a convenient “Ask Us” button.