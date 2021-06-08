Westchester Children’s Association Holds 2021 Spring Benefit

Westchester Children’s Association (WCA) held their 2021 Spring Benefit virtually on Thursday, June 3, 2021, where they celebrated Westchester’s fiercest advocates for children and youth. Honorees included Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton with the Edith C. Macy Award for Distinguished Service; Greater Hudson Valley (NY) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, accepted by President Robin Williams and Westchester County (NY) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, accepted by President Terry Joyner with the Children’s Champion Awards, and with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The awards presentation included greetings from Dr. Ray Sanchez, Superintendent of Ossining Union Free School District, Dr. Tahira DuPree Chase, Superintendent of Greenburgh Central School District, and a special video message from United States Senator of New York Chuck Schumer, for his friend Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton.

“We would like to thank everyone who attended and supported our Annual Spring Benefit as we celebrated our outstanding slate of honorees that represent Westchester’s fiercest advocates for our children and youth,” said Allison Lake, Executive Director of Westchester Children’s Association. “This past year, our children have needed our assistance and support as we push forward through this devastating pandemic. We at WCA are ready to lead the charge, and with the donations we received, lots of important work can be done!”

Attendees came away from the evening enlightened by some of the day-to-day issues WCA fights for, like the school-to-prison pipeline and Youth Justice; Data and how it highlights Childhood Homelessness in Westchester County; and civic engagement training of the next generation of advocates through Project Engage.

“I cannot express in words how wonderful it felt to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from my long-time friend and former WCA Board President, Doug Gould,” said Kate Weingarten, former Board Member of Westchester Children’s Association. “This year’s Spring Benefit was magical, and I stand with WCA to continue our work for every child in Westchester County!”

This year’s Spring Benefit included a Fund-a-Need, which helped raise close to $200,000 to help WCA continue its mission and advocacy work for all children in Westchester County.

“We are thrilled with the results and so thankful to all of our supporters and Sponsors,” said Ann Umemoto, Board President of Westchester Children’s Association.

To donate in support of WCA, please visit their website at https://wcabenefit2021.org. For more information about this year’s benefit, please contact Rebekah Raz at (914) 946-7676 ext. 303 or via email at rraz@wca4kids.org.