Volunteer New York! Announces Return of Free Virtual Volunteer Summer Camp

Unique program empowers local Gen-Z youth to take action, grow as leaders, and generate hundreds of hours of impact this summer,

Volunteer New York! announced that its local civic engagement program “Camp Vollo” (volunteernewyork.org/camp) will return on July 12, 2021 as a free two-week virtual volunteer camp for youth ages 11-18 (though younger students are also welcome). Advanced registration is now available online.

“Camp Vollo is made for the members of Generation-Z who are not waiting to grow up to change the world. This is an inspired program, for an inspired generation,” said Tony Fasciano, Director of Communications for Volunteer New York!. “Every camper gets to choose and customize their camp experience, based on what they’re most passionate about. No two camp journeys will be the same.”

Camp Vollo—a blend of the words “volunteer” and “locally”—can be completed in just two weeks or across any 10 days of the camper’s choosing from July 12 through August 27. The program offers a series of custom DIY volunteer assignments to choose from which each include unique goals to create positive local community impact. These projects introduce campers to a variety of local nonprofits and create greater awareness about the current issues facing our community. 2021 Camp Vollo issue areas include: community building, social justice, saving the planet, mental health, and civic engagement.

“This is one of the most exciting programs we have offered in our over 70-year history,” said Katie Pfeifer, Senior Director of Programs for Volunteer New York!. “It’s what parents and youth are asking for—even after many completed Camp Vollo last year. They want a way to get involved and get off the sidelines and use their voices to create change.”

Camp Vollo is free to all community members. A ‘donate what you wish’ option will be available for those interested in supporting future Volunteer New York’s! programming.

Campers who successfully complete Camp Vollo by August 27, 2021, will receive a Changemaker Certificate, community service letter, and an exclusive invite to a Volunteer Project at a later date

Register online today for Camp Vollo 2021 at www.volunteernewyork.org/camp and to be notified as soon as camp opens July 12. For all questions, please contact Katie Pfeifer at katie@volunteernewyork.org or call 914-227-9303.