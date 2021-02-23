United Way to Host Annual Imagine Gala 

United Way of Westchester and Putnam is hosting its annual Imagine Gala virtually on Thursday, March 25 from 6-7pm.

United Way’s Imagine Gala is the organization’s premiere event of the year and is free to attend. United Way is relying solely on income via sponsorship, digital journal ad sales, and donations to raise funds. Every donation to the Imagine Gala will help United Way continue toprovide critical services to families and children affected by the ongoing COVID-19 public health and economic crisis.

United Way has have distributed over $9 million worth of essential goods, administered $1.7 million in grants to nonprofits in Westchester and Putnam, answered more than 114,000 calls for help through its 211 Helpline, and over 725,000 families have benefitted from its COVID-19 Response and Recovery Efforts.

At the event, United Way will celebrate Entergy, Walter D. Hosp, and Jeannette S. Warner, Esq. as its 2021 “Spirit of Caring” honorees.

Entergy is being presented with the Corporate Citizenship Award for its support of schools and nonprofit health and human services organizations including Feeding Westchester, Blythedale Children’s Hospital, and United Way.

Edgemont resident Walter D. Hosp, CEO, ZenRE Holdings LLC is being presented with United Way’s Chairman’s Award for his longstanding-service and significant support of United Way and for his work as Chairman on the organization’s Board of Directors during the period around the 9/11 tragedy.

Jeannette S. Warner, Esq., longtime Scarsdale resident, attorney, and United Way’s Vice Chair of Advocacy will receive the Community Philanthropy Award for her fundraising and advocacy efforts to support the needs of people struggling in the community.

“We are proud to recognize the contributions of three amazing honorees who have made such a tremendous impact in our community,” says United Way President and CEO, Tom Gabriel. “It is an honor and a privilege to celebrate the community spirits of Entergy, Walter Hosp, and Jeannette Warner.”

United Way’s Imagine Gala is generously supported by PepsiCo, M&T Bank, Webster Bank, Wegmans, Brae Burn Country Club, Cuddy & Feder LLP, Scott and the Hon. Nan Hayworth, M.D.s, Paraco Gas, Thompson & Bender, and United Way’s Women’s Leadership Council.



For more information, to become a sponsor, donate, or to register, visit www.UWWP.org/2021gala or contact Rebecca Snyder, Director of Special Events and Development at (914) 997-6700 x740, or rsnyder@uwwp.org.