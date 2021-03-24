United Way Distributes Linens to Women’s Shelters In Westchester And Putnam

Partners Brooklinen, Good360, and Harmon Face Values make donations possible

On March 23rd, 2021, United Way of Westchester and Putnam (UWWP) distributed donated items to several women’s shelters in Westchester and Putnam as part of a Women’s History Month initiative highlighting stories of organizations supporting women in their communities.

Hope’s Door, My Sisters’ Place, Putnam/Northern Westchester Women’s Resource Center, and YWCA White Plains and Central Westchester all received the donations at a socially-distanced distribution event at UWWP’s office in White Plains on March 23rd.

Brooklinen provided twin-sized bedding, pillows, towels, bathrobes, clothing items, and other assorted linens. In addition, the shelters received beauty and personal care items from Harmon Face Values. These donations were available thanks to UWWP’s partnership with Good360. As a Good360 nonprofit partner, UWWP has access to highly needed, donated goods that Good360 sources from hundreds of socially responsible corporate donors such as Brooklinen. UWWP then distributes these products to local, vetted nonprofits.

“More than 40% of our neighbors are living in poverty, paycheck to paycheck or are food insecure right now. For these families, basic needs like food, rent, and utilities often come before non-essential household items like linens, that the rest of us might take for granted” said Tom Gabriel, president and CEO of United Way of Westchester and Putnam. “We are so grateful for partnerships like these that help us to provide assistance to underserved and vulnerable populations in our communities.’’

Gabriel said that in the past year, UWWP’s Essential Goods for Basic Needs program distributed approximately $9.4 million in donated items to community partners.

Speaking on behalf of My Sisters’ Place, LaMarr Powell, MA, Director of Residential Services, thanked the organizations involved. “Thank you so much United Way and Brooklinen for donating these beautiful items to our shelter. The past year has been tough for everyone, especially for our residents seeking safety and shelter while also struggling with the fear and uncertainty of the pandemic. Your support for MSP means everything to us and our clients. Knowing that our residents have so many people who are there to support them and provide them with quality items to help them feel more at home in shelter is indescribable. Thank you!”

Melissa Diodati, Director of Residential Services for Hope’s Door, said of the Brooklinen donation, “We, here at Hope’s Door are so very grateful for this generous donation. This will allow clients to feel pampered with brand new sheets during their stay at the shelter.”

“Our relationship with Good360 is one of our most longstanding, and we’re delighted to support their network of giving partners with home essentials,” said Katherine O’Keefe, Director of PR & Partnerships for Brooklinen. “In honor of Women’s History Month this March, we’re thrilled to be able to partner with Good360 and UWWP to spotlight our impact on female-identifying recipients, as this group is more adversely impacted by housing insecurity.”

“The pandemic has had a disproportionately negative impact on women in many ways, including the ability to fulfill basic needs for individuals and their families,” said Matt Connelly, CEO of Good360. “Bedding and towels are among the most highly needed items in shelters, and working with a donor like Brooklinen through our nonprofit partnership with United Way of Westchester and Putnam is a great example of how strong cross-sector collaborations benefit people in need, particularly underserved women.”