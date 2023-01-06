United Way Awards $350,000 in Grants to Westchester Non-Profits

United Way of Westchester and Putnam (UWWP) revealed that dozens of nonprofits serving Westchester County were collectively awarded $350,000 in funding through Phase 40 of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program. These funds are in addition to the $1.5 million allocated in Emergency Food and Shelter grants at the beginning of 2022.
“With inflation being at 9%, plus a 30% increase in home heating costs, and 60% of our community struggling to afford essentials such as food and diapers, we know that nonprofits are stretching every dollar to serve the needs of their clients,” said United Way CEO Tom Gabriel. “We are honored to administer funding that will aid our partnering nonprofits to assist individuals hit hardest financially during these trying times.”
The funds were made available through the National Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) Boards to Westchester County. This program provides federal funding, which helps extend currently available services for the hungry or homeless or at risk of eviction. The United Way of Westchester and Putnam is the administrative agent of the Local EFSP Boards in Westchester and Putnam counties.
The award recipient organizations are:
- Caring for the Hungry & Homeless of Peekskill
- Caritas of Port Chester, Inc. / Meals on Main Street
- Catholic Charities Community Services Archdiocese of New York
- Choice of New Rochelle
- CLUSTER Community Services, Inc
- Community Center of Northern Westchester
- Community Food Pantry of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown
- Community Resource Center
- Echoes Africa Initiatives
- Family Services Society of Yonkers
- Feeding Westchester
- First Steps to Heal
- Giving Tree Global, Inc. (Bread of Life)
- Gullotta House
- Hearts & Homes for Refugees
- Human Development Services of Westchester
- Kingdom Neighborhood Development Corp
- Life Progressive Services Group, Inc.
- Lifting Up Westchester
- Mount Kisco Interfaith Pantry
- Mount Vernon Neighborhood Health Center
- My Sisters’ Place, Inc.
- Neighbors for Refugees
- Port Chester Carver Center
- Sheltering The Homeless Is Our Responsibility Inc./Interfaith Council for Affordable Residence, Inc. (aka SHORE/I CARE)
- St. Christopher’s Inn
- The Bridge Fund of New York Inc.
- The Children’s Village, Inc.
- The Ossining Micro Fund
- Trinity United Methodist
- United Community Center of Westchester
- Upon This Rock Ministries
- WestCOP
- Working for Parents
- Yonkers Community Action Program
- YWCA White Plains & Central Westchester