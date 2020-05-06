United Way Awards $120,000 in Coronavirus Relief to Nonprofits 

Food Pantries and nonprofits in Westchester and Putnam receive COVID-19 relief funds

Thirty-one local nonprofit organizations supporting the people hardest-hit by COVID-19 have been awarded $120,000 in grants by The United Way of Westchester and Putnam. United Way announced the grants today as part of its on-going efforts to support nonprofit organizations who are providing food, medical care and shelter among other services to those disproportionately affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The nonprofit community is responding to the unprecedented needs in the community at this time,” said United Way of Westchester and Putnam CEO Tom Gabriel. “This grant initiative is one of several rounds of funding that we anticipate being able to distribute in support of the communities affected by the coronavirus.”

The grant monies came from United Way’s John M. Bendheim Community Disaster Response Fund and Bonwit Fund, as well as The PepsiCo Foundation.

Kathy Purdy, Executive Director of Hillside Food Outreach, which delivers healthy food to those who are homebound and have limited income in Westchester and Putnam, said, “We are so thankful for the grant from the United Way of Westchester and Putnam. It will be a tremendous help as our emergency food distribution has increased 1,200 percent since the crisis began.”

The following organizations were awarded grants in this latest round:

Caring for the Hungry and Homeless of Peekskill will use the funding to purchase additional food and enable Fred’s Pantry to be open a second day of the week.

The Carver Center, Port Chester will use the funds to provide a three-day supply of pre-packaged bags of essential food items to families monthly.

The Children’s Village, Dobbs Ferry will use the funds to continue providing staffing and emergency resources to the more than 400 youth living at Children’s Village and the almost 1,500 children, families and foster families who live in the community who depend on them.

Community Cares, Mahopac will use the grant to provide meals prepared by local businesses, delivered by local volunteers to senior citizens, those who are medically vulnerable, first responders and healthcare workers in Putnam.

Community Center of Northern Westchester, Katonah, will use the funding to purchase baby food, fresh fruits, vegetables and proteins to support the increased need for food.

Community Resource Center, Mamaroneck, will use the funding to support its Emergency Assistance Fund, which supports food insecurity, rental assistance, and the cost of medical expenses for those in need.

Community Service Associates, Mount Vernon’s soup kitchen will use the grant to support its dinner and bagged lunch programs and support its recent pop up “Grab & Go” lunch program.

CoveCare, Carmel, will use the funds to support the purchase of equipment as well as pay for telehealth software and cell phone/hotspot connectivity so clinicians in their treatment and senior outreach programs can provide telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family Resource Center of Peekskill will use the funds to give assistance to families who are out of work and help provide emergency food to persons in need.

Girls Inc. of Westchester County, White Plains, will use the funds toward its virtual programming, which is interactive and designed to engage participants using screencasts, videos, online books, material, tutorials, online information, and more.

The Guidance Center of Westchester, Mount Vernon will purchase 20 computer tablets for its Creative Learning Center students in New Rochelle and use the remainder of the money for food supplies for preparation of basic meals for its mental health and housing clients.

Hearts & Homes for Refugees, Pelham, will use the funds to assist refugee populations with basic needs, ranging from shelter to food.

Hillside Food Outreach, Elmsford, will use the money exclusively to purchase healthy food which will be delivered by HFO’s extensive network of over 175 volunteers in Westchester County.

HOPE Community Services, New Rochelle, HOPE will use the funds to purchase the additional food needed to address the food insecurity of New Rochelle’s newly unemployed residents and deliver meals to the most vulnerable homebound seniors.

Hudson Valley Community Services, Inc. (HVCS), Hawthorne, will use the funds to purchase gift cards for its clients to purchase food at the supermarkets.

LatinoU College Access, White Plains, will provide materials, technology, including wi-fi access and supplies to help students with on-line learning. It will also help to subsidize the unexpected travel costs and storage costs for college students who were abruptly sent home from their respective universities.

Lifting Up Westchester, White Plains, will use funds to subsidize its soup kitchen and Supportive Housing Program and purchase masks, gloves, food, disinfectants and cleaning supplies for its Neighbors Home Care Services, shelters and youth programs.

Mount Kisco Child Care Center, Mount Kisco will provide meals twice a week to families who requests support during this turbulent time.

My Sister’s Place, White Plains will use the funds to keep its shelter as well as its 24- hour crisis hotline operational to provide support, guidance, and safety options.

Pro Bono Partnership, White Plains is providing free business and transactional legal services to nonprofits during the COVID-19 emergency. They are providing webinars and guidance toward all the COVID-19 regulations, funding applications and other matters.

RideConnect through the Family Services of Westchester, Purchase, RideConnect will use the funds to support its new volunteer program that has mobilized over 400 volunteers to shop for groceries/medication and then deliver to older and immune compromised adults in Westchester and Putnam counties.

Yonkers Community Action Program, Yonkers, will use the funds to offer prepared meals and purchase nonfood supplies to supplement its food pantry distribution. YCAP is continuing to hold its on-site distribution of food to over 100 residents twice a month and monthly home delivery to an additional 80 homebound seniors and disabled individuals.

Youth Shelter Program of Westchester, Mount Vernon, will use the funds to support the purchase of laptops and web cameras to implement virtual programming for the young people they serve.

YWCA, White Plains, will use the money to purchase of food, personal items, healthcare and cleaning supplies to assist the 193 women who reside in its supportive housing program, known as “The Residence.”

Food Pantries:

St. John’s Food Pantry, Mahopac; Brewster Community Food Pantry, Gilead Food Pantry in Carmel, Philipstown Food Pantry in Philipstown, Putnam CAP, and Second Chance Foods all of Brewster; and Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, Cornwall.

You can find out more about any of the organizations that are recipients of United Way’s first round of COVID-19 Funding:

