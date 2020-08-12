United Way Announces Third Round of Grant Opportunities for Westchester Nonprofits

The United Way of Westchester and Putnam has announced its third round of Crisis Funding, which will disperse over $100,000 in grants to local nonprofits through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program.

“While we see a welcome reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases in our area, the economic crisis created by this pandemic is still with us,” said United Way President and CEO Tom Gabriel. “We are pleased to be able to offer assistance to nonprofit organizations working on the front lines to serve our community and urge them to apply for grants through this latest round of funding.”

The United Way of Westchester and Putnam is accepting applications for Phase CARES SSA of the Emergency Food and Shelter Funds available through the Local Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) Boards in Westchester County. This program provides federal funding which helps to extend currently available services for the hungry and homeless. Westchester has been awarded $111,051 in this round of grants.

The deadline for submission of completed applications is 4 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020.

Eligible applicants must: 1) be nonprofit; 2) be eligible to receive federal funds; 3) have an accounting system or an approved fiscal agent; 4) conduct an annual audit if awarded $25,000 or more in federal funds; 5) practice non-discrimination; 6) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and shelter services; 7) have a voluntary board; 8) have the capacity to either chargeback or expend Phase CARES funding during the jurisdiction’s selected spending period; 9) must be able to completely and accurately obtain, retain and submit required documentation with reports and use DocuSign and online reporting.

The application is available online at www.uwwp.org/efsp2020. Further information on the program may be obtained by contacting: Faith Ann Butcher, EFSP Director at United Way of Westchester and Putnam at (914) 997-6700 ext. 753.