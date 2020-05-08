United Way Announces $1 Million in Grant Opportunities for Westchester and Putnam Nonprofits

In response to the unprecedented need for food and housing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Way of Westchester and Putnam has announced its second round of Crisis Funding, which will disperse $1 million in grants to local nonprofits through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program.

“COVID-19 has created an economic crisis the likes of which we haven’t seen in 90 years,” said United Way President and CEO Tom Gabriel. “In response, the United Way is honored to announce the availability of $1 million in Emergency Food and Shelter funding to help our nonprofit partners address the basic human needs of hundreds of thousands of families in our community.”

The United Way of Westchester and Putnam is accepting applications for Phase 37 and Phase CARES of the Emergency Food and Shelter Funds available through the Local Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) Boards in Westchester and Putnam counties. This program provides federal funding which helps to extend currently available services for the hungry and homeless.

The deadline for submission of completed applications is 4 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020.

The Emergency Food and Shelter Program National Board, which is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency, announced that Westchester has been awarded $911,325 for the concurrent phases and Putnam was awarded $95,198.

Eligible applicants must:

1) be nonprofit

2) be eligible to receive federal funds

3) have an accounting system or an approved fiscal agent

4) conduct an annual audit if awarded $25,000 or more in federal funds

5) practice non-discrimination

6) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and shelter services

7) have a voluntary board

8) have the capacity to either chargeback or expend Phase 36 funding during the jurisdiction’s selected spending period

9) must be able to completely and accurately obtain, retain and submit required documentation with reports and use DocuSign and online reporting.

Qualified organizations are encouraged to apply.

The application is available online www.uwwp.org/efsp2020. Further information on the program may be obtained by contacting: Faith Ann Butcher, EFSP Director at United Way of Westchester and Putnam at (914) 997-6700 ext. 753.

United Way of Westchester and Putnam is the administrative agent of the Local EFSP Boards in Westchester and Putnam counties.