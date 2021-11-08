Trees of Life Planted in Honor of Chappy Manzer’s Mother  

The City of Peekskill held a ceremony in late September to mark where 11 trees will take root to honor Christina Rasbeck, mother of Chappy Manzer, of Manzer’s Landscape and Development, who donated the plantings. They will adorn the stretch of North Division Street that is between Paulding Street and Frost Court.

The trees to be planted include six Armstrong Maple trees and five Kwanzan Cherry trees. They will fill wells that housed trees cut down about five years ago due to disease.

***

The tree planting is part of the City’s sustainability program, with 50 empty tree wells due to receive greenery.

After thanking the City “for the opportunity to plant these trees in honor of my mother,” Chappy Manzer added, “In the past decade we have lost a lot of trees, and as our climate continues to change, it is important that we plant trees to improve our environment, while also beautifying the City of Peekskill.”

For more information about the tree planting or to make a donation, please contact Manzer’s Landscaping and Development at (914) 739-2020 or via email at info@manzers.com.