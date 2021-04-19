The Great Saw Mil River Celebrates 12th Anniversary

In celebration of Earth Day, hundreds of volunteers join up in a socially distanced cleanup of the Saw Mill River.

On Saturday, April 24th, Groundwork Hudson Valley’s Annual Great Saw Mill River Cleanup will celebrate its 12th Anniversary. The Great Saw Mill River Cleanup spans over 10 miles throughout Westchester County, coordinates the efforts of hundreds of volunteers, and captures an incredible 5 tons of trash pollution in a single day.

“The Great Saw Mill River Cleanup is a critical part of the work that we do at Groundwork Hudson Valley to address the long term consequences of climate change. Protecting the river plays a significant role in protecting the community from flooding and stormwater runoff.” said Brigitte Griswold, Executive Director for Groundwork Hudson Valley.“Of course, we will be following all of the social distancing and Covid-19 protocols to keep our volunteers safe. It’s a great way to get outside, get some fresh air, exercise and have fun while doing important work.”

Residents have the opportunity to volunteer at nine different locations on Saturday, April 24th from 10:00AM to 1:00PM: Farragut Avenue, Hastings; Chauncey Park, Dobbs Ferry; Bridge Street Plaza, Ardsley; Van der Donck Park, Yonkers; Walsh Road/War Memorial Park, Yonkers; Great Hunger Memorial/Woodlands Lake, Irvington; Lawrence Street, Ardsley/Dobbs Ferry; and Grant Street, Pleasantville. On Sunday, April 25th, residents will have the opportunity to volunteer at the Liberty Coca-Cola site in Elmsford. Residents can register to attend here.

The sponsor organizations who make this event possible include Regency Centers, Bonneville Environmental Foundation, Cascade, Change the Course, The Westchester Bank, Mom’s Organic Market, PS&S, Empire City Casino, Westchester Community Foundation, the City of Yonkers, the Downtown Business Improvement District, the Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Yonkers, the Westchester County Department of Parks and Recreation, the Yonkers Police Department, the Westchester County Board of Legislators, the New York State Department of Transportation, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.