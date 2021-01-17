Teatown Kicks off 17th Annual EagleFest Celebrating Return of the Bald Eagle to the Hudson Valley

Weeklong virtual event Jan 30- Feb. 7 with limited socially distanced programs at Teatown

Teatown’s Hudson River EagleFest, the annual festival celebrating the bald eagle’s winter migration to the Hudson River, will kick off its 17th season on January 30 with a week of exciting virtual and limited in-person programming for children, families and birding enthusiasts.

From Saturday, January 30 to Sunday, February 7, 2021 Teatown will host a series of virtual programing featuring Connecticut falconer and wildlife rehabilitator Christine Peyreigne of Cristine’s Critters; Anne Swaim, executive director of Saw Mill River Audubon, and programs by Zeiss Sports Optics, as well as Teatown’s own animal ambassadors. New this year will be the highly anticipated presentation on the healing nature of bird watching by Holly Merker, a cancer survivor who credits ornitherapy as a tool in her recovery. To make the programming accessible to all, Teatown is charging a minimal registration fee ($5 for member and $7 for non-members).

Teatown is also planning to host limited in-person family-fun activities including the “Golden Feather” treasure hunt with swag bags as prizes. Adding some reality to the virtual world will be a new map of viewing sites and virtual visits to select locations developed in collaboration with virtual reality company A&R360.

“Last year’s Eaglefest had the highest attendance ever so we know that there is great enthusiasm for the bald eagle and wildlife conservation programming that Teatown provides to families throughout the Hudson Valley and beyond,’’ said Kevin Carter, Executive Director of Teatown. “While COVID is preventing the festival at Croton Point Park this year, we have extended EagleFest to include an entire week of really exciting hybrid programming we hope will inspire families and bird enthusiasts until we can return to Croton Point Park next year.’’

Bird photographers may be interested in entering a new photography contest sponsored by Zeiss Sports Optics in memory of the long-time Teatown supporter Ed Mertz. Visit the website for contest rules and instructions. Entry is free.

Teatown is planning some additional fundraising activities. A percentage of the sales of Blonde and Marzen beers at Soul Brewing in Pleasantville during Eaglefest (January 30-February 7) will go to support Teatown. Also, Teatown will sell Eagle Bundles gift sets on its e-Store starting January 18, including a special Eaglet bundle with unique learning activities for children created by the Teatown educators.

Events Schedule:

30-minute programs with 15-minute Q&A

Please Visit the website for a complete schedule of programs.