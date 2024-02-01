Teatown Celebrates 20 Years Of Conservation Success At Annual Eaglefest

Teatown’s Hudson River EagleFest, an annual festival celebrating the once-endangered Bald Eagle’s winter migration to the Hudson River Valley returns on February 3, 2024 at Croton Point Park (snow date: February 4).

Teatown’s highly anticipated event celebrates its 20th year with thrilling live bird shows spotlighting birds of prey; birding walks with local educators, environmentalists, and Audubon societies; educational programming, panel discussions, and a full pavilion of local collaborating organizations. Local food trucks will be on site for lunch, and there will be games and crafts for the kids, and more. With something for everyone, EagleFest is fun for the whole family.

Bald Eagles, once on the brink of extinction, have rebounded as a result of federal and state protections, and can now be seen nesting and hunting along the Hudson River. Westchester County Legislator Emiljana Ulaj announced that on Saturday, February 3, Westchester County will declare “EagleFest Day” and present a proclamation to serve as a reminder of the great things that we can do for our environment.

“Many could have felt hopeless when the Bald Eagle was on the brink of extirpation, but we are New Yorkers,” said Ulaj. “We work hard to change the situation for the better rather than accept the hands that we’re dealt. Working with federal, state, county, and local partners, advocates turned the situation around. Today we have a thriving Bald Eagle population that we can be so proud of. So that is a story of perseverance and partnership, and one that I am glad to continue in my role as County Legislator.”

EagleFest 2024 will be held at Croton Point Park, 1 Croton Point Avenue in Croton-on-Hudson from 9 am to 4 pm. Pre-sale tickets are $35/adults (13+), $20/children (3-11), and free for children 3 and under. Teatown Member tickets are $30 for adults and $17 for children. Tickets sold at the venue on the day of the event are $40/adults (12+), $23/children (3-11), and free for children 3 and under. To purchase tickets, visit teatown.org/eaglefest

For details visit teatown.org/eaglefest.

Photos courtesy of Robin Field