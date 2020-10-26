SPCA Reveals Star-Studded Virtual Gala to Air on October 30th

Top Hat & Virtual Tails will be featured on the SPCA of Westchester’s YouTube page starting at 7pm

The SPCA of Westchester announced its star-studded line up for their first ever Virtual Gala. Funds raised from this online benefit will help the more than 4,200 animals the SPCA supports every year through its life-saving rescue and community outreach programs.

Special appearances include Grammy-winning artist, Rob Thomas, who will be performing, NBC anchor Darlene Rodriquez, who is emceeing the event, legendary comedians Robert Klein and Chevy Chase, both Westchester residents, Jacque Reid and Sara Gore of NBC’s NY Live and Maria Milito of Q104.3 radio. Other exciting cameo appearances include Bo Derek, Fran Drescher, Jackson Galaxy, John Hurley, Ice T, Dean Norris and Lisa Vanderpump.

“While we’re disappointed we can’t celebrate with all of our wonderful supporters in person this year due to Covid-19 we’re thrilled that we can all come together virtually to raise awareness and funds for the homeless animals in our care,” said Shannon Laukhuf, Executive Director. “We’ll be sharing heartwarming adoption stories, updates on the construction of our new animal care campus, showcasing dogs and cats for adoption and some other fun surprises that we really think will make this a unique event for our supporters to enjoy. We encourage all animal lovers to tune in to learn more about the SPCA and what we do to support our community.”

For further details or to support the SPCA’s Top Hat & Virtual Tails Gala, please visit SPCA914.org or contact Lisa Bonanno, Director of Development by email at Lisa@spca914.org or call (914) 318-1096. The SPCA of Westchester’s YouTube page can be found at YouTube.com/spca914.