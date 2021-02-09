Six New Mobile Audio Tours Lead to Adventures in Historic Hudson River Towns

Free Driving, Walking and Biking Tours Cross Over the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and the Bear Mountain Bridge

After a year of the COVID-19 crisis keeping people homebound, many are looking for ways to safely explore and enjoy the world around them. Six new mobile audio tours are now ready to guide visitors through the Historic Hudson River Towns, a group of charming riverfront communities just north of New York City.

Whether walking, biking or driving, these engaging GPS-powered tours come up on visitors’ mobile devices, offering audio stories about the history, culture, landmarks, and scenic beauty that make the Historic Hudson River Towns a truly special area to visit. The tours can also be enjoyed remotely at home, across the country or in most locations around the world.

The Historic Hudson River Towns area is known for hospitality, scenic river views and fascinating history. Native Americans watched Henry Hudson sail up the river in 1609. George Washington and his army defended the area during the Revolution. Millionaires built palatial estates and gardens, and modern-day chefs have created extraordinary places to relax and dine in quaint downtowns. An abundance of scenic parks and river walks provide spaces for picnics and endless outdoor adventures.

The new tours include a driving tour of 15 towns on both sides of the river; walking and biking tours across the Hudson on the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge’s 3.6-mile shared use path; walking or biking tours of Irvington, Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow and Nyack; plus a walking tour of renowned artist Edward Hopper’s Nyack. Digital kiosks in the welcome centers at either end of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge provide dining, hotel and attraction information about the Historic Hudson River Towns closest to the bridge’s Westchester and Rockland County landings.

Metro-North’s Hudson Line has stops at or near all the river towns on the east side. Zipcars are available for rental at the Hastings-on-Hudson, Irvington, Tarrytown and Peekskill stations. http://web.mta.info/mnr/html/getaways/outbound_hhrt_ride2drive.htm.

The New NY Bridge Project’s Community Benefits Program, administered by the New York State Thruway Authority, provided a grant to Historic Hudson River Towns for the mobile audio tours. TravelStorysGPS, a company that develops geo-located audio tours for destinations across the country, built the tours. www.travelstorys.com.

To access the new tours online, go to https://www.hudsonriver.com/audio-tours. On mobile devices, download the TravelStorys app from the App Store or Google Play and search for Historic Hudson River Towns.