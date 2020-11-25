Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins Helps Distribute Thanksgiving Turkeys to Needy Families

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins partnered with local luxury car provider PCNY to ensure more than 120 turkeys went to residents in need in her district.

“Thanksgiving is a day to not only be thankful, but to give back,” said Stewart-Cousins. “Sadly, food bank lines have gotten longer than ever before. Many families are struggling financially, and our work to give back is more important than ever. I know a warm Thanksgiving meal with turkey is a small comfort to many.”

“PCNY along with the Garden of Eden Foundation and The Hometown Foundation are proud to be able to give back and distribute 20,000 turkeys and produce throughout the metro NY area, CT, Westchester, NYC and Philly, said Talia Schneider with PCNY. “We thank Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins for helping us to expand our operation into Central Westchester. This is our 6th year distributing turkeys and produce, and we know this year has been harder than any other year on these families. We will be making sure 20,000 families have food to celebrate the holiday this year.”

The Senate Majority Leader expanded PCNY’s delivery of turkeys to nonprofits in White Plains, Greenburgh, and New Rochelle. Because of her efforts, The Thomas H. Slater Center, Theodore D. Young Community Center, Calvary Baptist Church, and HOPE Community Services received needed turkeys to hand out to residents. The Senate Majority Leader also joined some of the organizations to distribute food.

“It is heartwarming to see Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins taking proactive action to help feed the community, and she does it in person to genuinely meet residents and to offer hope,” said Heather Miller, Executive Director of The Thomas H. Slater Center. “We are seeing more and more people become food insecure and go hungry because of this pandemic so every little bit helps. We encourage residents who are able to give to their local food banks.”

“Even during these challenging times, the consistency of Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and her team continue to embody dedicated leadership in a way that always benefits the Town of Greenburgh, specifically, the Department of Community Resources,” said André Early, commissioner for the Department of Community Resources in Greenburgh. “The benevolence displayed by the Senator’s Office has allowed many families to realize a positive outcome this year, and that is what being a blessing is all about.”

“We are all in this together, leaving no one behind,” said Rev. Trollinger of Calvary Baptist Church. “This is Calvary Baptist’s message this year and what we want to publicize to the community. I preached this before COVID-19, but it is especially important for everyone to remember in these uncertain times.”