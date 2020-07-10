Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins Gives out 40,000 Masks

Masks Distributed to Local Nonprofits, Businesses, Religious, and other Community Groups

NYS Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins is distributing masks in bulk to local community organizations, nonprofits, religious groups, and businesses that are located in Yonkers, White Plains, New Rochelle, Scarsdale, and Greenburgh—the 35th Senate District she represents.

After announcing the program a week ago, 137 institutions have responded and are in the process of picking up their allotment from the Senator’s District Office in Yonkers.

“As the county begins Phase 4 and as businesses and organizations continue to re-open, it is important that they have the resources needed to keep everyone safe. With the governor’s assistance in procurement, I am proud to be able to distribute this massive amount of masks to these local groups so that they can protect their employees as well as their customers, clients, and congregations,” said Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

The requests—both large and small—range from 20 masks for local businesses to 1,000 for area nursing homes and other large, nonprofit agencies. Churches, synagogues and other faith-based groups have also requested masks as they look to open up their buildings to more congregants. Restaurants, doctor’s offices, and childcare organizations are also receiving masks, which are washable, reusable and made out of cotton. They are not for medical use.

“I am hopeful that this mask distribution effort will help everyone to stay healthy. It is precisely because we continue to practice social distancing and wearing masks that Westchester’s (and New York State’s) active COVID-19 cases continue to decline. We all want to keep it that way,” said the Senator.