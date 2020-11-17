Ronald McDonald House Partners with One Room Wonders Charity

Fully Remodeled Kitchen and Dining Area Underway

Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley announced a partnership with One Room Wonders, another non-profit based in Rye, N.Y. that will lead to a newly remodeled kitchen and dining room for the families that stay at the House. The existing kitchen and dining space, which has served more than 2,000 families over the past 10 years, is overdue for an upgrade and One Room Wonders has taken on the challenge.

According to Sara Touijer, Founder and Executive Director for One Room Wonders, the concept for the organization was developed during a time when the collective world was put on hold, dealing with this current pandemic. The group of industry professionals came together with a common love of interior design, combined with a strong desire to give back to their communities. “The team at One Room Wonders felt strongly that Ronald McDonald House was the perfect fit for our next project. The kitchen is usually the heart of the home and Ronald McDonald House is no different. We donate our talents to transform spaces that positively impact lives and this remodel will reflect that for all the families that stay at the House.”

The remodel which is scheduled to be complete in the New Year will include brand new ADA compliant appliances, cabinets, counter tops, built-in seating bench, dining tables, and chairs. “Completing a remodel of this scope is a large undertaking and One Room Wonders is reaching out to the local community for donations and funding to help bring this project to fruition,” added Touijer.

To support One Room Wonders with this project, whether it be a financial contribution or product donation, visit www.oneroomwonders.org For more information about Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley visit www.rmh-ghv.org