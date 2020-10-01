Ronald McDonald House Launches Dashing for Dylan: Walk, Run or Cycle

Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley has launched Dashing for Dylan: Walk, Run or Cycle, the 6th Annual Dylan J. Hoffman Memorial event for the entire month of October. Dashing for Dylan will support the families at Ronald McDonald House located at the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in Valhalla, NY.

Dylan lived a short life, but his memory and spirit are alive and well. This event hosted by the House in conjunction with the Hoffman Family of Wilton, CT, will celebrate his life and the thousands of families who have stayed at the Ronald McDonald House since 2011 when it was opened.

This year the month long event in October is being done slightly different due to the ongoing pandemic. Participants are encouraged to raise money per mile through the online platform Pledge It and can do any activity, at any location anytime during the month of October. Miles can be logged by walking, running, bike riding, swimming, skating or any kind of exercise. The Dashing for Dylan: Walk, Run or Cycle goal is to reach at least 1,164 miles which is the exact amount of days Dylan lived.

A virtual motivational video will kick off the event on social media to get everyone excited and in the spirit. Great incentives such as tickets for raffle baskets and grand prizes such as a mountain bike, scooter and more will be awarded for the highest amount of money raised. The more miles you log the more chances you have to win. The first 25 people to register will receive a Dashing for Dylan t-shirt and all participants can purchase Dylan swag including t-t-shirts and masks, through the RMHGHV website. “We had to be creative this year due to the circumstances we are all facing and this was a great way to do just that and continue to honor Dylan and his family.” said Christina Riley, Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House. “We hope everyone will get out and get active and have fun with this event while supporting the families of the Ronald McDonald House.”

All proceeds will support the mission of Ronald McDonald House; Keeping Families Together and Close to the Care and Resources They Need. All donations made are 100 percent tax deductible. To register or for more info visit www.rmh-ghv.org or facebook.com/rmhghv/.