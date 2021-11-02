Rescued Holocaust Torah Scroll Finds New Home 

A rare, Rescued Holocaust Torah from the Yorktown Jewish Center has been donated to the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center (HHREC), a nonprofit organization that offers education programs in partnership with local schools to enhance the teaching and learning of the lessons of the Holocaust.

HHREC will safeguard it at their library and education center in White Plains. The Yorktown Jewish Center recently closed after 68 years in operation serving their congregation in the greater Yorktown Heights (N.Y.) area.

”We are incredibly honored and humbled by the generosity of our dear friends at the Yorktown Jewish Center to ask us to become caretakers for this Torah.” said Millie Jasper, Executive Director, HHREC. “And while we are saddened to learn of the closing of the synagogue, we will work very hard to help them achieve their mission in sharing this unique artifact with teachers, students, and the public at large, as a living document to help us educate and inform.”

“It’s both gratifying and heartening to know that this precious item, our Torah, will continue to be used as intended, to educate and elevate the spirituality of all who partake of it,“ said Marvin Medow, one of the Co-Presidents of the Yorktown Jewish Center. “Our Torah has found a new home and the gift of its teachings will continue.”